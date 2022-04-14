Motorcyclist arrested in Brazoria Co. after 40-mile chase, hourslong standoff; Officials say suspect had just stolen catalytic convertors

HOUSTON – The Brazoria County Sheriff’s Office SWAT team has arrested a man they say hid inside a home for hours after leading officers on a chase once he was suspected of stealing car parts Thursday.

According to deputies, the chase started in Harris County in The Heights area around 1 p.m. and lasted about 40 miles.

The suspect, identified as 35-year-old Reece Crisp, then stopped at a home located at 13910 County Road 185 in Brazoria County, went inside, and refused to come out.

Crisp reportedly has a lengthy criminal history dating back to 2005, according to court records.

Authorities say a woman was also seen on the property attempting to get into the house before deputies denied her entry. She reportedly had a small child with her also, deputies say. Crisp’s connection to the house was still unclear as of Thursday night.

Police said they believe Crisp had just stolen some catalytic convertors and possibly the motorcycle he was on before the chase started.

Crisp also has a warrant out of Santa Fe, deputies said.

He has since been charged with felony evading arrest. He was expected to be booked into the Brazoria County Jail Thursday night.

Authorities say there’s been an increase in criminals stealing catalytic converters. They believe the car parts are particularly appealing to criminals who resell them for a major payout because of how easy it is to take.

“It takes a matter of minutes, and then it’s the minerals they get and sell to a third party,” HPD Commandor Alvaro Guzman said.