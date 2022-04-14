VIDEO: 2 men wanted after armed robbery at convenience store in W. Houston, HPD says

2 men wanted after armed robbery at convenience store in W. Houston, HPD says

HOUSTON – Investigators with the Houston Police Department are searching for two suspects they say robbed a convenience store in west Houston back in February.

According to police, the two men walked into the store located in the 9400 block of Shady Lane around 8 p.m. on Feb. 6.

Video from the store’s surveillance camera shows one of the armed men grab an employee and lead him behind the counter to the cash register.

The other man, who also had a handgun, stayed near the store’s entrance and stood as a lookout, HPD said.

The robber who made his way behind the register was seen on the video emptying out drawers and placing money in a bag before apparently striking the employee on the back of his head.

HPD investigators say both suspects fled in an unknown direction.

The first suspect was described as a Black male standing 6-feet tall, weighing approximately 210 lbs. He was reportedly wearing a dark green hoodie and blue jeans.

The second was described as a Black male, standing 5-feet 10-inches tall, weighing approximately 200 lbs. He was wearing a black pullover and black pants with a gray backpack.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Crime Stoppers of Houston at 713-222-TIPS (8477).