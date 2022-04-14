New housing community built to help replace homes lost during Hurricane Harvey opens in north Houston

HOUSTON – Mayor Sylvester Turner is set to join the City of Houston Housing and Community Development Department (HCDD) and partners to celebrate the grand opening of a newly constructed development in north Houston.

Hartwood at West Little York is a place working families, seniors, and veterans can call home, according to the news release.

The City of Houston contributed $2.3 million toward the total cost of this development through the Harvey Multifamily Program. At least 70% of the units will be reserved for low‐to‐moderate‐income households earning between 30 to 60% of the Area Median Income.

The Harvey Multifamily Program works to replace affordable homes that were lost during Hurricane Harvey and provide residents with homes less likely to flood in future storms. The program’s $450 million is supposed to support 38 developments and create over 4,300 new rental homes.