It’s time to make a splash! Typhoon Texas opens this weekend

HOUSTON – Are you ready for some fun in the sun? Typhoon Texas is hosting its “Sneak Peek to Summer” starting this weekend through Memorial Day weekend.

The “Sneak Peek to Summer” will be held on the weekends from April 16-May 22.

During the event, families can enjoy more than a mile of winding raft rides, twisting tube slides, and free-fall body slides; the children’s ‘Gully Washer’ with its gigantic, 800-gallon water bucket, slides, and more than 100 spray areas; Texas-sized wave pool and winding lazy river.

“It’s a great time to experience all our attractions before the big summer crowds,” says Matthew Girocco, general manager of Typhoon Texas.

All tickets can be purchased at www.typhoontexas.com.

The waterpark opens daily for the summer season starting Memorial Day weekend.

Typhoon Texas is located at 555 Katy Fort Bend Rd. next to Katy Mills Mall, 1.5 miles west of the Grand Parkway.