77º

WEATHER ALERT

Local News

Innocent woman killed, man injured during shootout in Houston’s Third Ward, HPD says

Ninfa Saavedra, Digital Content Specialist

Tags: Shooting, Crime
Here's what we know

HOUSTON – A woman is dead and a man is injured following a shooting in Third Ward, Houston police said.

Officers from the Houston Police Department responded to reports of a shooting in the 2400 block of Milby around 7 p.m.

HPD Lt. Larry Crowson said someone on foot and a driver were involved in a shootout on the service road.

While investigating the scene, officers found a woman shot inside of her vehicle, which crashed into a residence, Crowson said. The woman was transported to Ben Taub Hospital where she later died.

Investigators believe the woman was caught in the middle of the crossfire and did not have any connection to the shooting.

At this time, police said there are no known witnesses or suspects in the shooting.  

Anyone with information in this case is urged to contact the HPD Homicide Division at (713) 308-3600 or speak anonymously to Crime Stoppers at (713) 222-TIPS.

This is a developing story. Continue to check back for more details.

Copyright 2022 by KPRC Click2Houston - All rights reserved.

About the Author:

email