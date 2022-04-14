Hundreds of people waiting for free Astros tickets at Gallery Furniture turned away

HOUSTON – There were long lines and cars were gridlocked outside Gallery Furniture on North Freeway Thursday morning.

Astros fans were hoping to get their hands on free Astros tickets to Monday’s home opener, courtesy of Mattress Mack. But the people who showed up this morning were told the tickets were gone.

“Y’all don’t have the tickets yet?” Shouted one Astros fan to Gallery Furniture’s Andrew Flores, who was the bearer of bad news.

“We ran out, that’s all I can say,” explained Flores while apologizing to those that were sitting in their vehicles.

Aeriona Young is an Astros fan. She said, “We came out here at 11:30 to get free tickets. LAST NIGHT? Last night, because yesterday when we came at 7:05, he said if they weren’t giving out tickets no more, to come back.”

Albert Martinez, also an Astros fan, explained, “I have been here since 5:30 a.m. and now they are saying they aren’t giving out any tickets. What are you going to do? They just said no tickets. No tickets today or tomorrow. The guys giving out the tickets told me to come back, I took a picture with Mattress Mack, he told me to come back.”

KPRC 2’s Zach Lashway called Mattress Mack.

“We didn’t anticipate the tremendous response that came out the first two days, so we apologize we didn’t have any today. Kudos to all the customers that came out the last couple of days and got the tickets. We never thought we would give away 6,000. People love the Houston Astros and they are all gone,” Mattress Mack said.

Mattress Mack did post on his Instagram story Wednesday saying, “All tickets have been claimed! Thanks to everyone who came out!” The story shared his latest post from three days ago.

Mattress Mack said he hopes to host another giveaway in a month or so. The gentleman Lashway spoke with outside the store said to watch their website for details.