Have you seen him? Man accused of shooting another man in the back in northeast Houston wanted by police

HOUSTON – A man accused of shooting another man in the back in northeast Houston is now sought by police.

Santos Rodriguez, 33, is charged with two counts of aggravated assault with a deadly weapon in the 262nd State District Court.

The charges stem from a shooting in the 8900 block of Strathmore Drive about 4:50 a.m. on Tuesday. Rodriguez, seen in the photo above from a booking photo from 2019, is accused in the shooting of Andre Jermond Hamm, 36.

Houston police officers responding to a call about a shooting found Hamm with a gunshot wound to the back. Hamm told officers he was meeting up with Rodriguez, when Rodriguez started shooting. Houston Fire Department paramedics transported Hamm to an area hospital in stable condition.

A woman was also in Hamm’s vehicle as it was struck by gunfire. She was not injured.

Anyone with information on the whereabouts of Santos Rodriguez or in this case is urged to contact the HPD Major Assaults & Family Violence Division at 713-308-8800 or Crime Stoppers at 713-222-TIPS.