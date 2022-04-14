2 men wanted in connection with aggravated robbery outside sports bar in SE Houston, HPD says

2 wanted in connection with aggravated robbery outside sports bar in SE Houston, HPD says

HOUSTON, Texas – Authorities are asking for the public’s help in identifying two suspects who they say were part of an aggravated robbery in a southeast Houston sports bar parking lot back in January.

According to the Houston Police Department’s Robbery Division, the incident took place in the 8300 block of Park Place on Jan. 28 at around 10:40 p.m.

Investigators say a man was standing next to his car outside the bar when two random men approached him and demanded his belongings.

HPD officials say one of the suspects pointed a handgun toward the man during the altercation.

The suspects then reportedly took the man’s belongings and fled in a silver 2000 to 2010 Chevrolet Impala.

One of the suspects was described as a Hispanic male, 20 to 30 years old wearing a black pullover and blue pants.

The other suspect was also described as a Hispanic male, 20 to 30 years old, wearing a black pullover along with black pants.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Crime Stoppers of Houston at 713-222-TIPS (8477).