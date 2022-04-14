69º

WEATHER ALERT

Local News

2 men wanted in connection with aggravated robbery outside sports bar in SE Houston, HPD says

Moriah Ballard, Digital Content Producer

Tags: Aggravated robbery, Houston crimes
2 wanted in connection with aggravated robbery outside sports bar in SE Houston, HPD says (Copyright 2022 by KPRC Click2Houston - All rights reserved.)

HOUSTON, Texas – Authorities are asking for the public’s help in identifying two suspects who they say were part of an aggravated robbery in a southeast Houston sports bar parking lot back in January.

According to the Houston Police Department’s Robbery Division, the incident took place in the 8300 block of Park Place on Jan. 28 at around 10:40 p.m.

Investigators say a man was standing next to his car outside the bar when two random men approached him and demanded his belongings.

HPD officials say one of the suspects pointed a handgun toward the man during the altercation.

The suspects then reportedly took the man’s belongings and fled in a silver 2000 to 2010 Chevrolet Impala.

One of the suspects was described as a Hispanic male, 20 to 30 years old wearing a black pullover and blue pants.

The other suspect was also described as a Hispanic male, 20 to 30 years old, wearing a black pullover along with black pants.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Crime Stoppers of Houston at 713-222-TIPS (8477).

Copyright 2022 by KPRC Click2Houston - All rights reserved.

About the Author:

Moriah Ballard joined the KPRC 2 digital team in the fall of 2021. Prior to becoming a digital content producer in Southeast Texas and a Houstonian, Moriah was an award-winning radio host in her hometown of Lorain, Ohio and previously worked as a producer/content creator in Cleveland. Her faith, family, and community are her top passions.

email

twitter