What’s a Coatimundi? Dogs, armadillos, ducks and more found inside stolen vehicle reeking of ammonia, police say

DENVER HARBOR, Texas – A constable had quite a bizarre find after pulling over a vehicle for a traffic stop in the Denver Harbor area. It wasn’t just a case of the vehicle allegedly being stolen, but rather what was inside. Not drugs or guns, but dozens of animals, ranging from house pets, to armadillos and some species many of us have never heard of before.

According to Harris County Constable Precinct 6 Silvia Trevino’s Office, on April 1, a sergeant initiated a traffic stop on a vehicle in the 800 block of Lockwood Dr.

The vehicle had a strong odor of ammonia emitting from it and the sergeant observed small cages containing large animals that appeared to be in need of medical attention.

Photo courtesy: Precinct 6 Constable Silvia Trevino (Facebook) (KPRC)

Deputies discovered a variety of animals inside the vehicle, including:

-19 dogs (various breeds and sizes)

-6 cats

-2 armadillos (Two-Ring)

-1 Coatimundi (White-Nosed), which is a threatened and protected animal

-4 ducks

Many of the animals were found to be living in their own excrement.

Ad

Texas Game Wardens and the Houston Police Department assisted at the scene and a BARC representative took possession of the animals.

The driver was taken into custody and the District Attorney’s Office accepted charges for animal cruelty (confinement).

An additional charge was later accepted for felony theft ($30,000-$150,000) as the vehicle was determined to be stolen.

Photo courtesy: Precinct 6 Constable Silvia Trevino (Facebook) (KPRC)

Photo courtesy: Precinct 6 Constable Silvia Trevino (Facebook) (KPRC)

Photo courtesy: Precinct 6 Constable Silvia Trevino (Facebook) (KPRC)

Photo courtesy: Precinct 6 Constable Silvia Trevino (Facebook) (KPRC)

The constable’s office praised the sergeant, also thanking the other agencies involved for their assistance with the case, and for working diligently to make sure the animals received the proper care they deserved.

And to answer our original question of what’s a coatimundi.

Well, it’s a relative of the raccoon with a long, pointed muzzle, a long, bushy and ringed tail, and brown to red-brown fur. It is commonly 60 cm (2 ft.) in size with a 60 cm (24 in.) tail.