Klein ISD teacher terminated after accidentally showing pornographic video in class, district says

The teacher is accused of showing porn to students in class

HOUSTON – A Klein Collins High School teacher has been fired after accidentally displaying pornography in a classroom, district officials have confirmed.

The teacher has been identified as Kevin Welchel. He is facing a charge for the display of harmful material to a minor.

Many parents couldn’t believe the news while others said Welchel was a good teacher.

“That is something that is very, very unprofessional. Something that is very inappropriate. Something that should not have happened,” one parent said.

“He was an excellent teacher and our children loved him so it’s really unfortunate that this happened, and hopefully, somehow it will work itself out,” one parent said.

KPRC 2 reached out to the Klein Independent School District after receiving a tip from a viewer.

The viewer reported that a teacher was watching a video of the adult content on a school laptop and somehow it ended up showing on a projector during class time.

“It’s not shocking because people do watch that and there are sick people out there in the world. They better get right with God,” one woman said.

KPRC 2 also tried speaking to Welchel at his home, but no one was there. Neighbors were shocked.

“Our relations with Kevin and his wife have always been very positive. They are very active and supportive parents to their two children. I think this allegation needs to be checked out thoroughly,” the couple said.

KPRC 2 spoke to attorney and legal analyst Cordt Akers about the charge Welchel is facing.

“Based on the facts we have, this is a class A misdemeanor punishable by up to a year in jail. The defensive to this the only intent he had was scientific or educational, but based on the facts we have I don’t think this material is going to cut that,” Akers said.

In a statement Klein ISD said,

“The individual was immediately removed and is no longer employed by the district. Charges have been filed by police and all appropriate legal action will be taken to the fullest extent of the law. The district does not tolerate such unacceptable conduct.”

The Klein ISD Police Department is investigating.