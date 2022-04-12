75º

WEATHER ALERT

Local News

‘Person of interest’ named in NYC subway shooting that wounded 10, injured 13

By Jonathan Dienst, David K. Li and Dennis Romero, NBC NEWS

Tags: New York Subway Shooting, Shooting, New York
Emergency personnel gather at the entrance to a subway stop in the Brooklyn borough of New York, Tuesday, April 12, 2022. A gunman filled a rush-hour subway train with smoke and shot multiple people Tuesday, leaving wounded commuters bleeding on a platform as others ran screaming, authorities said. (AP Photo/John Minchillo) (Copyright 2022 by The Associate Press - All rights reserved.)

NEW YORK – New York City police named a person of interest in the shooting Tuesday morning aboard a subway train in Brooklyn.

Ten people were shot and 13 others injured after a man wearing a gas mask opened fire and threw a smoke canister aboard the moving train during the morning rush hour, authorities said.

New York Police Chief of Detectives James W. Essig said at a news conference Tuesday night that Frank R. James, 62, rented a U-Haul van, the keys of which were found at the scene of the shooting in Brooklyn’s Sunset Park neighborhood.

To continue reading the story, visit nbcnews.com.

Copyright 2022 by KPRC Click2Houston - All rights reserved.