‘Person of interest’ named in NYC subway shooting that wounded 10, injured 13

NEW YORK – New York City police named a person of interest in the shooting Tuesday morning aboard a subway train in Brooklyn.
Ten people were shot and 13 others injured after a man wearing a gas mask opened fire and threw a smoke canister aboard the moving train during the morning rush hour, authorities said.
New York Police Chief of Detectives James W. Essig said at a news conference Tuesday night that Frank R. James, 62, rented a U-Haul van, the keys of which were found at the scene of the shooting in Brooklyn’s Sunset Park neighborhood.
