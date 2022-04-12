‘Person of interest’ named in NYC subway shooting that wounded 10, injured 13

(Copyright 2022 by The Associate Press - All rights reserved.)

Emergency personnel gather at the entrance to a subway stop in the Brooklyn borough of New York, Tuesday, April 12, 2022. A gunman filled a rush-hour subway train with smoke and shot multiple people Tuesday, leaving wounded commuters bleeding on a platform as others ran screaming, authorities said. (AP Photo/John Minchillo)

NEW YORK – New York City police named a person of interest in the shooting Tuesday morning aboard a subway train in Brooklyn.

Ten people were shot and 13 others injured after a man wearing a gas mask opened fire and threw a smoke canister aboard the moving train during the morning rush hour, authorities said.

New York Police Chief of Detectives James W. Essig said at a news conference Tuesday night that Frank R. James, 62, rented a U-Haul van, the keys of which were found at the scene of the shooting in Brooklyn’s Sunset Park neighborhood.

