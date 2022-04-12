Gilbert Gottfried has died at age 67, family says via his social media accounts

FILE - Comedian Gilbert Gottfried performs at a David Lynch Foundation Benefit for Veterans with PTSD in New York on April 30, 2016. When Will Smith slapped Chris Rock over an Oscars ceremony punchline, other comedians felt the sting. Smith's action comes during a stressful time for comedy. Which is the worst crime here? veteran comedian Gilbert Gottfried said in an interview with The Associated Press. Chris Rock being physically assaulted? Or Chris Rock making a joke? That's it, pure and simple. He made a joke. (Photo by Scott Roth/Invision/AP, File)

Gilbert Gottfried, the iconic comedian known for his voice has died, according to his official social media accounts with a message from his family.

He was 67 years old.

The message posted Tuesday reads, “We are heartbroken to announce the passing of our beloved Gilbert Gottfried after a long illness. In addition to being the most iconic voice of comedy, Gilbert was a wonderful husband, brother, friend and father to his two young children. Although today is a sad day for all of us, please keep laughing as loud as possible in Gilbert’s honor. Love, the Gottfried family.”