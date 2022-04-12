Gilbert Gottfried has died at age 67, family says via his social media accounts

Gilbert Gottfried, the iconic comedian known for his voice has died, according to his official social media accounts with a message from his family.
He was 67 years old.
April 12, 2022
The message posted Tuesday reads, “We are heartbroken to announce the passing of our beloved Gilbert Gottfried after a long illness. In addition to being the most iconic voice of comedy, Gilbert was a wonderful husband, brother, friend and father to his two young children. Although today is a sad day for all of us, please keep laughing as loud as possible in Gilbert’s honor. Love, the Gottfried family.”