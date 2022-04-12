Catalytic converter thieves strike 17 vehicles at various Metro public parking lots across city, officials say

HOUSTON – More than a dozen unsuspecting drivers were shocked to learn they were the victims of catalytic converter thieves who struck one Metro Park & Ride lot and one transit center lot in different parts of the city on Monday, officials confirmed.

KPRC 2 reached out to the transportation company after receiving a viewer tip. The spokesperson corroborated the tip, further detailing that 15 catalytic converter thefts were reported at the Fuqua Park & Ride, and two at the Northwest Transit Center.

“Catalytic converter thefts have been on the rise in our area and across the country. These are crimes of opportunity which takes advantage of anyone who utilizes a public parking lot,” the spokesperson said. “MPD investigators are using all available resources to help track down those responsible. This includes reviewing surveillance video and working with law enforcement partners.”

Ad

Police have increased patrols in those areas to discourage criminal activity and to ensure Metro customers and their property are protected. Metro urges its customers, or anyone in the public, to report any suspicious activity seen.