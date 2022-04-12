$1M bond set for man accused of killing 80-year-old grandmother in NW Harris County, docs show

HARRIS COUNTY, Texas – A bond of $1,000,000 has been set for the man accused of murdering his 80-year-old grandmother at her northwest Harris County home.

According to court documents, Chad Bannon Maydwell was already out on bond for indecent exposure when he drove to his grandmother’s home in the 16100 block of Golden Sands Drive near West Road.

After breaking in, he killed his grandmother, Judith Ellen Maydwell, by using either a blunt force object or his hands, documents state.

Days prior, he allegedly violently attacked his father, causing serious bodily injury.

On Saturday, Judith’s daughter called police to conduct a welfare check after not hearing from her mother.

When deputies with the Harris County Sheriff’s Office arrived at the home around 4 p.m., they found the elderly woman dead.

The victim’s neighbors told deputies they saw Chad’s vehicle at or near the grandmother’s home the day before.

Arrest update to scene on Golden Sands: the deceased victim has been identified as Juduth Maydwell (80). Her grandson, Chad Maydwell (30), has been arrested and charged with Capital Murder. Chad was also wanted for Aggravated Assault out of Grimes County for recently 1/2 https://t.co/1YUVjsgYDP — Ed Gonzalez (@SheriffEd_HCSO) April 10, 2022

Deputies located the grandson on the morning of April 10 in the 12700 block of Jarvis Road. He fled into a wooded area and was eventually captured by an HCSO K-9 Unit, with the assistance of the Texas Department of Public Safety and HCSO Air Units.

Documents state, while being treated by EMS, Chad bragged about what he did to his family members.

He has been charged with capital murder in his grandmother’s death. He also had an active warrant out of Grimes County.

Chad has a lengthy criminal history that stems back to 2009. He has a number of charges, including criminal trespassing, assault causing bodily injury to a family member, and resisting arrest.

