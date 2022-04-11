Traffic alert: 3-vehicle crash blocks northbound lanes of Southwest Freeway at W. Airport Blvd.

STAFFORD, Texas – All northbound lanes on the Southwest Freeway at West Airport Boulevard are blocked due to a three-vehicle crash Monday afternoon, according to Houston TranStar.
The crash was reported right before rush-hour that involved a heavy truck and two other vehicles. A hazmat spill was also reported after the crash.
The Fort Bend County Fire Marshal said a hazmat response team responded to the scene.
Details surrounding the crash has not been released. It is unknown if injuries have been reported.
Drivers are being asked to avoid the area and take an alternative route.
Fort Bend County Hazmat Response Team is on scene of a MVA at the 12000 block of US Hwy 59…. Currently that northbound lanes of US Hwy 59 are closed for cleanup. Please avoid the area if possible or find alternate routes. pic.twitter.com/gmDCGBpzm3— Fort Bend County Fire Marshal (@FBC_FireMarshal) April 11, 2022