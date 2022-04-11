Traffic alert: 3-vehicle crash blocks northbound lanes of Southwest Freeway at W. Airport Blvd.

STAFFORD, Texas – All northbound lanes on the Southwest Freeway at West Airport Boulevard are blocked due to a three-vehicle crash Monday afternoon, according to Houston TranStar.

The crash was reported right before rush-hour that involved a heavy truck and two other vehicles. A hazmat spill was also reported after the crash.

The Fort Bend County Fire Marshal said a hazmat response team responded to the scene.

Details surrounding the crash has not been released. It is unknown if injuries have been reported.

Drivers are being asked to avoid the area and take an alternative route.

PLAN YOUR ROUTE HERE