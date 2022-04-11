Texans are at an increased risk of developing kidney stones

Urologist Dr. Samit Soni with Memorial Hermann - Memorial City said Texans are at an increased risk of kidney stones because of where we live.

“We are much more inclined to get kidney stones. About 50% more likely to get kidney stones compared to somebody up in a cooler climate,” said Dr. Soni.

Regions from Texas to Florida are considered to be the “stone belt.”

This southern stretch of the country has a few things in common; Hot weather, dehydration, and foods that can increase the chances of kidney stones.

Foods with oxalate contribute to stones. That includes tea, chocolate, berries, nuts, wheat, and potatoes. Excess salt and meat protein can also increase someone’s risk, as well as calcium, vitamin C, and vitamin D supplements.

Ad

“We also have to be careful. We’re balancing lots of things here. So people that have bone health problems, osteoporosis, they may need calcium supplements, and we don’t want to hurt their bones by taking away calcium if they really need it,” Soni said.

Foods that help prevent stone formation contain citrate like oranges, lemon, grapefruit.

Soni says treatment ranges from letting it pass to ultrasound waves or sometimes surgery.