Owner’s son shot, killed in front of Humble mechanic shop, police say

HUMBLE, Texas – Authorities with the Humble Police Department are searching for a shooter responsible for killing the son of a mechanic shop owner Monday afternoon.
According to officials, a gunman walked to the front of the mechanic shop located on 1st Street around 12:30 p.m.
Witnesses who were in the area told police they heard someone yell, ‘No, no!’ then heard the two gunshots ring out.
The owner’s 39-year-old son died at the scene. His father identified him as Dwayne Wilkinson.
Investigators say they have surveillance video of the incident and are now searching the area for the shooter.
Anyone with information is asked to contact the Humble Police Department at 281-446-7127 ext. 1203 and ask for Detective Scott.
Homicide investigation underway in Humble. I’m told a 39-year-old man shot around noon.— Rilwan Balogun (@KPRC2Rilwan) April 11, 2022
Investigators looking for shooter. Details at 4 on @KPRC2 pic.twitter.com/Owl0o4CKim