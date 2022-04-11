Owner’s son shot, killed in front of Humble mechanic shop, police say

HUMBLE, Texas – Authorities with the Humble Police Department are searching for a shooter responsible for killing the son of a mechanic shop owner Monday afternoon.

According to officials, a gunman walked to the front of the mechanic shop located on 1st Street around 12:30 p.m.

Witnesses who were in the area told police they heard someone yell, ‘No, no!’ then heard the two gunshots ring out.

The owner’s 39-year-old son died at the scene. His father identified him as Dwayne Wilkinson.

39-year-old Dwayne Wilkinson was shot and killed in front of his father's mechanic shop in Humble. (Copyright 2022 by KPRC Click2Houston - All rights reserved.)

Investigators say they have surveillance video of the incident and are now searching the area for the shooter.

Anyone with information is asked to contact the Humble Police Department at 281-446-7127 ext. 1203 and ask for Detective Scott.