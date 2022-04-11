77º

WEATHER ALERT

Local News

House fire leaves family without home in NW Harris County

Bill Barajas, Reporter

Tags: House fire
Wind fuels house fire in NW Harris County

HARRIS COUNTY, Texas – Fire officials in northwest Harris County are investigating the cause of a house fire that left a family without a home on Sunday.

The fire started at about 12:45 p.m. at a home located in the Champions Centre Estates subdivision.

Fire crews said the flames started in or near the garage and quickly spread due to strong winds.

“The wind pushed the fire up into the attic of the structure, and once it got into the attic of the structure, we had a lot of difficulty getting to it,” said District Chief of the Champions Fire Department Douglas Poor.

No one was hurt as a result of the fire.

Neighbors have set up a GoFundMe account to help the family with expenses incurred as a result of the fire.

Copyright 2022 by KPRC Click2Houston - All rights reserved.

About the Author:

Reporter, proud Houstonian, U of H alumni, and lover of all the hometown sport teams.

email

facebook

twitter