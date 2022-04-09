63º

9 injured after car crashes into food truck, pedestrians in Austin, officials say

Moriah Ballard, Digital Content Producer

Associated Press

AUSTIN, Texas – Authorities in Austin say nine people have been taken to the hospital following a violent incident involving a food truck and another vehicle Friday night.

According to information shared on the Austin-Travis County EMS Twitter, the collision took place just after 8:15 p.m. in the 1800 block of Barton Springs Road.

An update added to the Twitter account stated that two of the victims sustained potentially life-threatening injuries. Seven others sustained non-life-threatening injuries requiring medical evaluation.

Initial details were limited however the nine people who were injured in the collision were transported to the hospital with “various degrees of injury.”

The collision occurred in a popular area near downtown Austin where there are frequently several food carts stationed.

Paramedics and police in that area are on the scene and expected to provide an update shortly.

NBC’s Austin network, KXAN has a crew on the scene for the latest.

