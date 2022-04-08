Who killed Kendric Pipkins? Family asks for community’s help finding their loved one’s murderer

Family asks for community’s help finding their loved one’s murderer

HOUSTON – Authorities are searching for the suspects(s) accused of the death of a man in southwest Houston last year.

According to police, Kendric Pipkins was shot as he sat at a red light in the 11100 block of Bissonnet Street on Oct. 2, 2021.

Family asks for community's help finding their loved one's murderer

A group of unknown suspect(s) inside a dark-colored sedan reportedly shot into Pipkin’s vehicle multiple times before fleeing the scene. It is unknown which direction they took off in.

Pipkins was initially transported to the hospital where he later died.

Family members say they need the community’s help in finding the gunman responsible for their loved one’s murder.

If you have any information about this case, you’re urged to call Crime Stoppers at 713-222-TIPS (8477).