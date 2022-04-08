PHOTOS: Texas Children’s Hospital’s 1st therapy dog, handler retire after more than 12,000 interventions

HOUSTON – Texas Children’s Hospital has announced their first-ever therapy dog retired this week after an impactful six-year career alongside her handler.

Officials from the hospital said Elsa’s official last day was Friday, April 8.

Elsa and handler, Sarah Herbek, have been committed to “comforting thousands of patients on some of their hardest days with snuggles and pets,” according to hospital officials.

The duo helped create the animal-assisted therapy program which was the first ever of its kind in the Texas Medical Center.

The program has since expanded to all three Texas Children’s Hospital campuses and includes five dogs and their handlers.

Herbek and Elsa spent their last few weeks stocking up on cuddles, treats, and a lot of extra love from the pediatric cancer patients at the hospital.

Herbek says Elsa’s retirement plan will consist of sleeping in, spending time on the couch eating treats, and lots of time outside.

“These last few years with Elsa by my side, I have been inspired by the thousands of patients and families we’ve met, and I am so grateful to have become part of their journeys,” said Herbek. “I have witnessed incredible resiliency that oftentimes I wouldn’t have believed if I hadn’t seen it myself. There truly is nothing I am prouder of than the growth and the impact of the PAWSitive Play Program. Years from now, I hope our wonderful patients and families will think back on their time at Texas Children’s Hospital and remember that in their darkest days, the love of a golden retriever made their experience just a little bit easier.”

Elsa’s retirement party featured several special guests, including patients and a few of the other therapy dogs.