Coast Guard seizes 155 pounds of marijuana near South Padre Island, officials say

SOUTH PADRE ISLAND, Texas – The Coast Guard seized 155 pounds of marijuana Wednesday near South Padre Island, Texas, officials said.

Coast Guard Station South Padre Island personnel said they saw three people swimming across the Brownsville Ship Channel around 2 a.m. with bundles in their possession.

According to Coast Guard officials, a boat crew launched and intercepted the individuals, along with the bundles. Officials said the boat crew transported the three individuals and bundles to the Customs and Border Patrol Air and Marine Operations pier in Port Isabel, Texas. Authorities then took the suspects and the marijuana into custody.

“Exceptional job by Station South Padre Island for stopping these individuals before they illegally smuggled narcotics across the border,” said Chief Petty Officer Christian Vega, Coast Guard Sector/Air Station Corpus Christi command duty officer. “The Coast Guard and our port partners continue to maintain an unyielding presence throughout the southern Gulf Coast to help secure and protect our nation’s border.”