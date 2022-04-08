65º

Boy burned after teacher covers his hands in sanitizer, lights them on fire, officials say

Elisha Fieldstadt, NBC News

GRANDBURY, Texas – A Texas middle school teacher who burned a student when she put hand sanitizer on his hands and lit them on fire as part of a science experiment has resigned.

Granbury police said they responded to Granbury Middle School Friday “for a report of a student who had been burned on campus.”

Investigators determined that a 37-year-old teacher “put hand sanitizer in the hands of a 12-year-old male student and lit the hand sanitizer as part of a science experiment,” police said.

