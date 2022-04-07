Gerber searching for its newest 'spokesbaby'

Magnolia was Gerber's Spokesbaby for 2020

HOUSTON – Baby food company Gerber is searching for its newest spokesbaby for 2022, and the role comes with a $25,000 cash prize and surprise perks.

Since 2010, the company has held a yearly photo search, TODAY reported.

“Not only will the winner serve as the 2022 Spokesbaby, but the little grow-getter will also step into Gerber Chief Growing Officer Zane Kahin’s tiny, yet formidable, shoes to become the second baby in brand history to earn the coveted C-suite title,” the company said in a release.

Gerber says it’s looking for the following traits:

A natural gift for making people smile

Belly full of giggles

Passion for being the center of attention

Between the ages of 0 and 48 months old

Must demonstrate an irresistibly fun and expressive personality

Read the full job description here. You can apply here.