Final days to get your free weekly credit report drawing near

Amy Davis, Investigative Reporter

houston – Checking your credit report regularly is important. You may spot inaccurate information that could hurt your chances of getting a loan, or you could find signs that your identity has been stolen.

Normally, federal law allows consumers one free credit report each year. During the COVID-19 pandemic, the CARES Act required the three major credit bureaus to give consumers their credit reports free every week when requested. This part of the act expires on April 20.

Making the request is easy. WWW.annualcreditreport.com is the only website that allows you to pull reports from Equifax, Experian and Transunion all at once. If you Google “free credit report,” you will be bombarded with a bunch of sites that charge for the same information. Don’t be fooled.

If you find an error on your report, you should send a written dispute to each credit-reporting company publishing incorrect information and the lender. File it on company websites or send the dispute by certified mail. The Consumer Financial Protection Bureau publishes a sample letter.

