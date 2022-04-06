Texas Gov. Greg Abbott discusses state’s border security efforts, Biden administration and elimination of Title 42

HOUSTON – Texas Gov. Greg Abbott held a news conference on the state’s border security efforts on Wednesday.

Abbott addressed the Biden administration’s elimination of Title 42, a health policy that allows for summary migrant expulsions. The Biden administration announced the policy would be scrapped next month.

Texas Department of Public Safety Director Steve McCraw, Adjutant Gen. of Texas Maj. Gen. Thomas Suelzer, and Texas Division of Emergency Management Chief Nim Kidd also attended the event.