Man admits to exposing, pleasuring himself multiple times in front of woman while on Southwest flight, court docs reveal

PHEONIX, Arizona – A man was arrested after admitting to inappropriately touching himself and exposing himself multiple times to another passenger while on a Southwest Airlines flight, court documents revealed.

Antonio Sherrodd McGarity is accused of masturbating four times during a flight from Seattle, Washington to Phoenix, Arizona.

On April 2, while onboard the flight, court documents say McGarity started touching himself shortly after takeoff.

The woman passenger who was sitting next to McGarity told authorities he pulled down his pants and exposed himself, which prompted her to take out her phone and take pictures of him with his hand on his private area.

The woman also said McGarity licked a white substance from his fingers and asked if she “minded if he masturbates,” according to a criminal complaint.

Court documents say when McGarity fell asleep, the woman alerted the flight crew and was moved to another seat.

During an interview with the FBI, McGarity allegedly admitted to doing what the woman reported. McGarity said when he asked the woman if she minded him doing it, she put her hands in the air and said, “It really doesn’t matter.”

Investigators said McGarity said he thought his actions were “kind of kinky” and didn’t think he made the woman uncomfortable.

McGarity is facing a lifetime ban from Southwest Airlines, in addition to criminal charges.