HISD to host first-ever districtwide summit for LGBTQ+ students

HOUSTON – The Houston Independent School District announced Tuesday that it’s hosting a virtual HISDPride Summit for some students and parents.

The virtual summit, which will focus on pressing issues faced by LGBTQ+ youth, will be aimed at students in grades 6-12, according to the district.

HISD said the purpose of the summit is to ensure that attendees gain the tools necessary to either navigate life as an LGBTQ+ student or support an LGBTQ+ student.

Superintendent Millard House II, representatives from Innovation & Strategic Initiatives, College Readiness and Wraparound Services will all be in attendance for the summit.

The summit will take place on Saturday, April 9 from 11 a.m. - 2 p.m.

To join the virtual summit, register at http://www.HoustonISD.org/HISDPride.