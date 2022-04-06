HISD to host first-ever districtwide summit for LGBTQ+ students

HOUSTON – The Houston Independent School District announced Tuesday that it’s hosting a virtual HISDPride Summit for some students and parents.
The virtual summit, which will focus on pressing issues faced by LGBTQ+ youth, will be aimed at students in grades 6-12, according to the district.
HISD said the purpose of the summit is to ensure that attendees gain the tools necessary to either navigate life as an LGBTQ+ student or support an LGBTQ+ student.
Superintendent Millard House II, representatives from Innovation & Strategic Initiatives, College Readiness and Wraparound Services will all be in attendance for the summit.
The summit will take place on Saturday, April 9 from 11 a.m. - 2 p.m.
To join the virtual summit, register at http://www.HoustonISD.org/HISDPride.