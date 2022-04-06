Four-day school week for this Texas district: Could it work for your kids’ school, too? Let us know what you think

HOUSTON – Could a four-day school week work in Texas?

Jasper Independent School District is planning on finding out next year.

The district announced in mid-March that it planned to apply a four-day model for its upcoming school year.

In a social media post announcing the change, among others for the next year, the district said, in part, “The length of the school day was not extended and the calendar includes the required 75,600 minutes plus five bonus school days of student instructional time. On Fridays that teachers come in they will be able to have PLC’s and Professional Development without missing class time.”

The district made the changes after two surveys were conducted.

The first survey was community wide and emailed to all parents and staff and placed on the district’s social media pages. The results were 64% in favor of a 4-day week. This survey had 438 responses.

The second survey was sent to all JISD teachers. The results were 84% in favor of a 4-day week.

In addition to that announcement, teachers and staff received retention incentives -- $3,000 for teachers and $1,500 for others paid in three installments.

