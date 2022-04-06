78º

Burger King telling Whoppers? Fast food chain accused of false advertising in lawsuit alleging burgers are too small

The suit accuses the fast-food chain of making its food look bigger in ads compared with what it serves up to customers in reality.

Rob Wile, TODAY.com

Amanda Cochran, Digital Special Projects Manager

FILE- This Feb. 1, 2018, file photo shows a Burger King Whopper meal combo at a restaurant in Punxsutawney, Pa. (AP Photo/Gene J. Puskar, File) (Gene J. Puskar, Copyright 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.)

It’s not the kind of Whopper Burger King wants to be associated with.

A South Florida lawyer has filed a federal lawsuit seeking class-action status alleging that Burger King has misled customers by portraying its food as being much larger compared with what it has served to customers in real life.

The suit, brought by attorney Anthony Russo, alleges Burger King began inflating the size of its burgers in images around September 2017. Before that, the suit claims, Burger King “more fairly” advertised its food products.

Today, the size of virtually every food item advertised by Burger King is “materially overstated,” the lawsuit says. Russo and the plaintiffs he is representing single out advertisements for Burger King’s trademark Whopper, saying the entire burger is 35 percent larger than the real-life version, with double the meat than what is actually served.

