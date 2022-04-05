🔒Insiders, here are 7 splashy ways to step beyond the egg coloring kit this Easter

HOUSTON – If you’re not into the egg coloring kit this year -- or if you just forgot to buy one -- there are more than a few alternatives you can do at home.

Don’t get us wrong, there’s something amazing about picking up that kit at the store. The promise of those tablets or cups brings back serious memories of Easters past.

However, there are ways to do the color without those kits that can give you seriously awesome eggs.

1. Concentrate your color with straight-up food coloring

Sometimes it’s the simple things that elude us. Food coloring is a great way to dye your eggs. Creating a wild color palette from food coloring is easy to do with amazing bloggers that painstakingly come up with guides that hack the color-creating process for you. Here’s a fabulous printable that makes it easy to create the colors you really want.

Ad

If you want super-saturated colored eggs, this method with a shiny, homemade finish sounds like a great hack and a fun alternative to those kits.

2. Feel the froth with whipped topping/shaving cream eggs

A great way to switch things up is to use whipped topping like Cool Whip or shaving cream to make Easter eggs with psychedelic swirls. Here’s a great tutorial on how to set your egg dyeing situation up using a tray, dye and a bunch of fun colors. We think this would be a great option for younger kids -- with gloves, of course.

3. Swirl it on with tie-dye Easter eggs

We love this idea and you get some really fun textures from your paper towels. Just be sure to avoid paper towels that have the company’s name imprinted in them (if you’re not into that kind of thing.)

Ad

4. Get gold-encrusted

If you want to glam up your Easter eggs this year, try some gold acrylic paint. The look will definitely elevate your traditional decor. Here’s more on the paint to try and some shiny designs that you’re going to want to try out.

5. Make your Easter eggs look like marble with this oil trick

We were today-years-old when we learned this was possible on Easter eggs.

6. H2OH! Use water to enhance your Easter eggs

Water marble Easter eggs are a fun activity for older kids or adults. The method includes dropping nail polish into water and then dipping your egg into the design. The practice is a bit mesmerizing to watch, and the designs are really spectacular. Pardon us while we grab a bag of popcorn and watch this for a few more minutes...

Dotting

If you’re next-level Easter egg crafty, this dotting technique looks amazing. The video shows the crafter using a wooden egg, but the same methods could be used on a regular hard-boiled egg, but the results would, of course, be temporary. However, that’s the beauty of it no?

Ad

Have you tried any of these methods? Let us know how your designs turned out and what you would or wouldn’t recommend, in the comments.