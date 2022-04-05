2 killed after plane that took off from Houston Executive Airport crashes near Marlin Airport, officials say

MARLIN, Texas – Two people are dead following a plane crash in Marlin, Texas, Houston Executive Airport confirmed Tuesday.

A man and woman were aboard the single-engine Cessna TU206H, according to the Texas Department of Public Safety. No identities were immediately available, DPS Sgt. Ryan Howard said.

A Houston Executive Airport official said the six-seat aircraft was en route from Houston Executive Airport to Waco Regional Airport around 10:30 a.m. and everything seemed “fine” when it took off.

According to reports, the plane crashed about 70 yards (65 meters) from the end of the airport’s lone runway around 12:40 p.m. east of the Marlin Airport, which is located in the 500 block of FM 147. , said Marlin City Manager Cedric Davis.

No cause was immediately determined. The FAA and the National Transportation Safety Board will investigate.

NTSB is investigating the crash and will provide additional updates.

The NTSB is investigating the crash Tuesday of a Cessna TU206 in Marlin, Texas. — NTSB Newsroom (@NTSB_Newsroom) April 5, 2022

No other information has been released at this time.