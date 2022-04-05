‘They had AKs, they all had rifles’: Shootout between juveniles in Bear Creek area leaves 2 injured, HCSO says

HARRIS COUNTY, Texas – Neighbors on one particular street in the Bear Creek area are terrified after yet another shooting happened at the same home where other problems have occurred, according to an investigator with the Harris County Sheriff’s Office.

The latest incident left two juveniles injured after a hail of gunfire erupted Tuesday afternoon.

According to HCSO investigator K.W. Cote, a juvenile showed up to a residence in the 15900 block of Seven Springs Drive near Eagle Trail Drive around 3:30 p.m. He allegedly wanted to fight someone.

The resident and another friend stepped outside, and both were armed with guns. That is when a carload of more juveniles arrived and they, too, had guns, Cote said.

One of the juveniles allegedly fired a shot at the ground.

“Once that happened, about five juveniles started shooting at each other. They had AKs, they all had rifles. Thirty-five to 40 rounds were shot off,” Cote said.

Ad

Two juveniles were injured in the shootout. They were transported to the hospital in stable condition.

Neither the identities of the victims nor the others involved was known. Cote said they are all believed to be around 16 or 17 years old.

Neighbors told KPRC 2 the activity at this home has kept them on edge.

“There has been shootings at this residence before in the last two years,” Cote said. “A lot of the residents are scared in this area.”

Precinct 5 deputy constables are assisting in the investigation.