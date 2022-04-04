71º

Person shot outside Raising Canes restaurant near Willowbrook Mall during possible robbery attempt, police say

Brittany Taylor, Digital News Editor

Police investigating scene after a person was shot during a possible robbery attempt outside a Raising Canes restaurant near Willowbrook Mall Monday afternoon, according to the Houston Police Department. (Copyright 2022 by KPRC Click2Houston - All rights reserved.)

HOUSTON – A person was shot during a possible robbery attempt outside a Raising Canes restaurant near Willowbrook Mall Monday afternoon, according to the Houston Police Department.

The shooting was reported at 2:25 p.m. at the Raising Canes located at 7535 FM 1960

Police said a person was shot in the leg in the restaurant’s parking lot. The employees are reported to be OK.

The scene is active and under investigation.

This is a developing story and will be updated as more information becomes available.

