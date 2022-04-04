Person shot outside Raising Canes restaurant near Willowbrook Mall during possible robbery attempt, police say

HOUSTON – A person was shot during a possible robbery attempt outside a Raising Canes restaurant near Willowbrook Mall Monday afternoon, according to the Houston Police Department.
The shooting was reported at 2:25 p.m. at the Raising Canes located at 7535 FM 1960
Police said a person was shot in the leg in the restaurant’s parking lot. The employees are reported to be OK.
The scene is active and under investigation.
This is a developing story and will be updated as more information becomes available.