Pct. 4 Constable arms deputies with more AR-15 rifles due to ‘little or no consequences’ criminals face, he says

HARRIS COUNTY, Texas – Harris County Precinct 4 Constable Mark Herman said he is adding more weapons to the department to better protect his deputies and the communities they serve.

In a news release, Herman stated he is doing this because of the failed policies implemented in the Harris County criminal justice system and the rise in violent crimes surging throughout the area.

Photo courtesy: Harris County Constable Precinct 4 (KPRC)

“Harris County has become the county of little or no consequence when it comes to committing violent crimes against citizens or attacking law enforcement. The current policies implement by some judges has emboldened suspected criminals to go right back out and commit more crimes.” Herman said.

The deputy Constables assigned these rifles have been trained and certified to carry these weapons.

These AR-15 rifles come at a cost of approximately $1,000 each and, according to the Constable, it is tax payer money well spent during these times.