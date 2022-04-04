HOUSTON – A woman has died after a fire occurred at a house Sunday morning in northeast Houston.

The Houston Fire Department was called to the home in the 11400 block of Micollet and Lemond Drive around 11:30 Sunday morning. The fire left extensive damage to the roof and the garage.

HFD says an older woman had to be transported to the hospital.

Family members identified the victim as Maxine Burnett. She and her husband Earnest, who are both in their 80s, were inside the home when the fire started.

House fire leaves beloved mother dead in northeast Houston (Copyright 2022 by KPRC Click2Houston - All rights reserved.)

Marcus Burnett says his mother and father had been married for 61 years. Marcus says his mother was a good person, and he’s going to miss her.

“Right now, the family really wants to know what happened and what caused the fire. When I saw both of them yesterday, they were fine. We laughed and talked,” Marcus said. “I came from church today and [people] called me and said I need to hurry up and come home because my mother and fathers’ home is on fire.”

Ad

Marcus says his father remains at the hospital in stable condition.

Family members spent the afternoon trying to save pictures and other items from inside the home.

Arson and HFD is investigating the cause of the fire.