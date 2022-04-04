Texas Ironman 70.3 athlete dies after needing medical attention during swimming event, organizers say

GALVESTON, Texas – An athlete who needed medical attention during the swim portion of the Ironman 70.3 Texas triathlon has died, according to the event organizers.

The athlete was identified as 46-year-old Daniel Winkler of Arlington, Massachusetts, according to the medical examiner’s office.

Beach patrol said Winkler’s wife reported that he had exercise-induced Asthma, but had it under control.

About halfway through the race, Winkler was four inches under the water. There was a huge crowd of swimmers in the water and he was eventually spotted by lifeguards around 8:30 a.m.

He was transported to the beach by guards on a jet ski where they performed CPR. Winkler was then taken to a nearby hospital where he was pronounced dead.

Ironman 70.3 Texas released the following statement on its Facebook page:

“We share our greatest sympathies with the family and friends of the athlete and will continue to offer them our support as they go through this very difficult time. We thank the swim safety personnel and first responders who worked quickly to provide the athlete with medical support.”

The Galveston County Medical Examiner will have to determine the cause of death.