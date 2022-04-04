1 critically burned, 2 others injured in fire at Seabrook home, officials say

Two men and an elderly woman were injured in a house fire that happened in Seabrook Monday, firefighters said.

SEABROOK, Texas – Two men and an elderly woman were injured in a house fire that happened in Seabrook Monday, firefighters said.

The Seabrook Volunteer Fire Department received reports about a fire at a home located at the corner of South Heron Drive and Albatross Drive around 2:10 a.m.

Firefighters said the house has severe damage throughout and the fire initially appeared to have started in the kitchen.

According to Assistant Fire Chief Nathan Douglas, one man was critically burned and taken by Life Flight to Memorial Hermann Hospital in Houston. A second man was taken by ground ambulance to HCA Healthcare Houston Clear Lake Hospital. An elderly woman in the house was also taken by ground ambulance to Clear Lake, Douglas said.

Douglas said there were several pets inside the house. One cat was killed in the fire, while the family dogs were able to get out safely, firefighters said.

The exact cause of the blaze is under investigation.

Nassau Bay, Webster, Kemah, La Porte, and Port of Houston Fire Departments and EMS assisted in the response to the fire.