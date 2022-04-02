ONLY ON 2: Turkey Leg Hut founder seen breaking up fight between rowdy customers

HOUSTON, Texas – One of the founders of the world-famous Turkey Leg Hut is getting mixed opinions after posting a video of a physical altercation between customers at the eatery on Thursday.

Founder Lynn Price, who works alongside his wife Nakia, posted the video on Instagram following the incident.

According to Lynn, customers in his restaurant began fighting and disturbing others. He reportedly attempted to break up the altercation in an effort to dissolve the situation.

Surveillance video shows the moment one customer initially started fighting another customer at a table. The physical altercation erupted, and the two men began falling over other customers who were trying to enjoy their meal.

After the two men began fighting, the video shows Lynn sprinting across the restaurant before jumping in to intervene.

Other bystanders were heard on cell phone video, saying “He’s the owner. He’s gotta stop.”

“I am hands on every day, 17 hours a day, and I don’t play about my business at alllllllllll … just know one thing, I don’t do disrespect and I don’t disrespect,” Lynn Price wrote on Instagram.

KPRC 2 reached out to the establishment for comment.

“What you’re seeing is a small part of a video that was separating a fight that happened at one table that literally disrupted other guests and that our staff instinctively tried to help and separate everyone,” TLH publicist Sherrie Handrinos says.

Handrinos added that the restaurant does not condone any type of violence but that they also won’t accept it from any customers.

The video has since been removed from its original post but continues to make rounds on social media.

No one was hurt during the incident and the restaurant reportedly continued business as usual.