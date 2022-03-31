Former Langham Creek HS teacher charged for sexual relationship with student after parents find texts, ‘hickies’ on son’s neck, police say

HOUSTON – A former English teacher at Langham Creek High School has been charged by police after investigators said she slept with one of her male students.

Sarah Noel Suggs, 47, was charged with sexual assault of a child under 17 years of age. Suggs has been employed with the district since 2005.

The Cypress-Fairbanks Independent School District Police Department started investigating after a 15-year-old boy’s parents notified the school about disturbing information and text messages they found on the teen’s phone, according to court records. The teen admitted to having sexual relations with Mrs. Suggs on Dec. 10, 2021, while inside her vehicle. Screenshots showing sexual text messages between the two were revealed, as well as photos showing two bruises on the teen’s neck, commonly referred to as “hickies.”

According to the teen, things started out normal, then escalated.

Investigators said Suggs and the student first connected through “Remind 101,″ an online service for students and teachers to communicate. From there, they exchanged cellphone numbers and began texting and communicating on Snapchat, where Suggs allegedly sent the teen sexually explicit photos of herself. The boy said she was sometimes irritating because she would often text him “wanna meet up” but he would not, at first. The boy said, at some point, she was messaging him almost every day.

On Dec. 10, the boy was at his house playing “Call of Duty” with his best friend when Suggs called. When the victim told her his friend was there, Suggs said “get rid of him,” because she wanted to come over, according to documents.

When she arrived, the teacher, who is married, allegedly parked her family’s minivan at the end of the boy’s street in the cul-de-sac.

Both boys climbed into the Honda Odyssey and Suggs dropped the friend off at home. Afterward, she parked at another location and removed the center console of the vehicle, then led the teen victim in a sexual encounter, according to court documents.

When the boy returned home, his mother questioned where he had been and asked why he had not returned her calls. She took her son’s phone overnight and discovered the inappropriate communications. The next day, she asked her son if he was involved with his teacher and he told her yes, investigators said.

When Suggs was contacted by investigators, she advised that she did not wish to provide a statement on the advice of her attorney, records show.

She was initially placed on administrative leave but eventually resigned from CFISD on Jan. 10.

CFISD released the following statement on the case:

“As soon as the campus became aware of the serious allegation of an improper relationship between Sarah Suggs (a former staff member) and a student, Ms. Suggs was immediately removed from campus, placed on administrative leave, and law enforcement conducted a full investigation. Ms. Suggs resigned on 1-10-2022. These actions are intolerable and not representative of the staff at Langham Creek High School or CFISD employee standards of conduct.”