2-year-old nearly drowns in pool at Cypress home, officials say

CYPRESS, Texas – A toddler has been transported to the hospital after officials say she nearly drowned in a pool in Cypress Wednesday afternoon.

According to the Cy-Fair Fire Department, they received a call about a drowning at around 2:40 p.m.

When firefighters and Harris County Constable Precinct 5 deputies arrived at the home in the 7900 block of Raven Creek Lane, they began performing CPR on the 2-year-old.

The child was transported to Texas Children’s West as CPR was in progress.

This is a breaking news story. Please check back for updates.