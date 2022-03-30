81º

LIVE

Local News

2-year-old nearly drowns in pool at Cypress home, officials say

Moriah Ballard, Digital Content Producer

Tags: Child drowning, Cypress
KPRC 2 breaking news (Moriah Ballard, Copyright 2022 by KPRC Click2Houston - All rights reserved.)

CYPRESS, Texas – A toddler has been transported to the hospital after officials say she nearly drowned in a pool in Cypress Wednesday afternoon.

According to the Cy-Fair Fire Department, they received a call about a drowning at around 2:40 p.m.

When firefighters and Harris County Constable Precinct 5 deputies arrived at the home in the 7900 block of Raven Creek Lane, they began performing CPR on the 2-year-old.

The child was transported to Texas Children’s West as CPR was in progress.

This is a breaking news story. Please check back for updates.

Copyright 2022 by KPRC Click2Houston - All rights reserved.

About the Author:

Moriah Ballard joined the KPRC 2 digital team in the fall of 2021. Prior to becoming a digital content producer in Southeast Texas and a Houstonian, Moriah was an award-winning radio host in her hometown of Lorain, Ohio and previously worked as a producer/content creator in Cleveland. Her faith, family, and community are her top passions.

email

twitter