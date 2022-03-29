Fort Bend County DA’s Office announces results of multi-week anti-gang operation

RICHMOND, Texas – A multi-week anti-gang operation in Fort Bend County resulted in over 90 arrests, including over 20 wanted fugitives, according to Fort Bend District Attorney’s Office.

A press conference detailing the successful operation will be held at 10 a.m. Tuesday. KPRC 2 is carrying a livestream of the event.

In addition to the arrests, the Fort Bend County DA said a number of firearms and illegal narcotics were seized.

This press conference has ended. Check back later for updates to the article and video from the news conference.