Houston group sending 3 truckloads of donations, supplies to Ukraine

SPRING, Texas – Using their bare hands, their hearts and a truckload of determination, Michelle Garcia and Dmytro Ivanov have spent the last three weeks collecting desperately needed supplies for the people of Ukraine.

“It’s heartbreaking to see what is happening to my people in Ukraine”, said Dmytro.

Now, after launching an incredibly successful donation drive, Michelle and Dmytro have collected more than seven tons of donated items from generous Houstonians.

Items like medical supplies, non-perishable foods, clothing for men, women, children, blankets, baby formula, toys and teddy bears for the children are all being donated.

Now, the last part of this massive project is actually flying all these supplies to Warsaw, Poland.

From there, trucking the supplies into different parts of Ukraine.

To do that, Michelle and Dmytro have already raised $11,000, but they still need $10,000 more.

It’s not easy or cheap to fly three semi-tractor trailer loads of items across the world, so Michelle and Dmytro are asking for your help.

If you would like to donate to send these items to Ukraine, you can click on the link here.