Father finds burglar on top of 6-year-old son in bed; bond for habitual felon set at $200K, documents show

HOUSTON – Bond has been set at $200,000 for a habitual felon accused of breaking into a home on Monday and attempting to sexually assault a 6-year-old boy.

Boroskie Richard, 37, has been charged with burglary of a habitation. Texas Department of Public Safety records show he has a lengthy and violent criminal history.

According to court documents, Richard broke into a family’s home and attacked a young boy who was asleep in bed. The boy’s father heard his son screaming and rushed to the room, where he found Richard.

Details of the attack were read aloud in probable cause court.

“He heard the 6-year-old complainant screaming, found the defendant in their home and observed the defendant was on top of the complainant. We do believe that the defendant is a threat to public safety. He has committed violent offenses in the past,” the prosecutor said.

Richard’s court appointed attorney told the judge that his client lives with his three children who are temporarily being cared for by their grandparents.

An emergency protective order was filed. Richard is to not have contact with the 6-year-old, must stay 500 feet away from schools, parks and playgrounds, and is not allowed to have unsupervised contact with children under 17 years old.

Richard, who is already out on parole for allegedly assaulting a family member, is due to appear in court Wednesday morning. In addition to the $200,000 bond, a judge ordered that Richard must also be fitted with a GPS ankle monitor.

According to DPS records, Richard, who was born in New Guinea, has been arrested multiple times in Houston and Harris County for offenses dating back to 2006.