Levin Revolorio, 34, was last seen at the bayou near Marron Park, located in the 800 block of N. York Street.

HOUSTON – A body was recovered during the search for a man who went missing while fishing at Buffalo Bayou Saturday afternoon, according to Texas EquuSearch.

Levin Revolorio, 34, was last seen at the bayou near Marron Park, located in the 800 block of N. York Street.

Founder of Texas EquuSeach Tim Miller confirmed that the body was found in the area of where the fisherman went missing.

A medical examiner will determine if the body that was found is Levin.