Wife dismembered, husband killed by possibly intoxicated driver while walking on Westheimer: HPD

HOUSTON – A couple is dead after they were struck by a driver traveling at least double the speed limit in southwest Houston Sunday, police said.

It happened around 9:25 p.m. in the 6100 block of Westheimer.

Arriving units said they located a man and woman down in the lanes.

According to officers, the woman had been dismembered by the impact of the crash. Both the man and woman, who were reportedly husband and wife, were pronounced dead at the scene, police said.

Investigators said the driver remained at the scene and appeared to be impaired. Officers believe that the car was traveling at least double the speed limit, which is 35 mph, at the time of the crash. The driver is cooperating with the police as they work to further investigate the crash.

Police said both pedestrians were not in a crosswalk at the time of the crash.