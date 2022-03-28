Tree trimmer electrocuted while working in northwest Houston, Fire Marshal’s Office says

Emergency crews were on the scene of what appears to be a fatal accident involving a tree trimmer in northwest Houston.

HOUSTON – Emergency crews were on the scene of a fatal accident involving a tree trimmer in northwest Houston Monday afternoon.

The incident occurred in a residential neighborhood in the 5700 block of Pinewilde Drive.

According to the Harris County Fire Marshal’s Office, a male contractor was trimming trees when he came in contact with a main power line.

He was pronounced dead at the scene.

The Champion Forest Fire Department and the high angle rescue team from the Spring Fire Department were working together to bring the victim’s body, which was suspended in a harness, to the ground.