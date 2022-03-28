Christ Church of Sugar Land holds benefit concert for Ukraine

SUGAR LAND – More than a month after the invasion first started, Americans are still showing their support for Ukraine.

On Sunday, the Christ Church in Sugar Land held a benefit concert for Ukraine.

The church was packed and people came together to help a country where millions have fled to find a new home, and hundreds have lost their lives.

Inside the sanctuary, music filled the room.

“I am a member of this church. We do good jobs in our mission work and these people need love and support,” Caroline Staples said.

Concert goers waved the Ukraine national flag as soloist Roman Cherwongrodsky sang the Ukrainian National Anthem.

Senior Pastor Dr. Chappell Temple started as a missionary in Eastern Europe and has a heart for the people in Ukraine.

“I am so impressed by their courage and their bravery. That is the most Christian nation in all of Europe and their faith is showing in some powerful ways,” he said.

The concert featured gifted violinist Aija Izaks from Lafia and Beth McConnell who played the organ. Mario Pedone and Molly Ness are from Italy and played the accordion.

There was also a special message from Methodist Bishop Eduard Khegay who serves Ukraine and Russia.

“People have relatives in Ukraine and Russia and families are divided. We see people generationally divided,” Bishop Khegay said.

The United Methodist Committee on Relief or UMCOR and the organization Samaritan’s purse will use the money raised from the concert to help with humanitarian efforts.

“You know that is exactly what we are supposed to be doing. I think when we do it, that when we look upon all of God’s children and see them in that light, that it makes God smile, and I think we can fill his pleasure as we help all of his children,” Pastor Temple said.

Earlier this week, President Biden announced that the US will welcome 100,000 refugees. Pastor Temple says the church would be happy to assist them with any help.