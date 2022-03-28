CAPTURED: No. 1 wanted person on Texas’ Most Wanted Fugitives List captured in Dallas

The No. 1 most wanted person on Texas’ 10 Most Wanted Fugitives List is back in custody following his arrest on Thursday in Dallas, according to a release.

Royneco Tiun Harris, 42, of Dallas, is affiliated with the 65 Groveside gang. He was arrested in Dallas by Texas Department of Public Safety Special Agents assigned to the North Texas Anti-Gang Center.

Harris had been wanted since October 2021.

During his trial for the 2019 fatal shooting of a man and wounding of the victim’s child, Harris removed his GPS monitoring device and fled. The Dallas County Sheriff’s Office issued warrants for his arrest. Harris’ trial continued in absentia, with Harris being found guilty and sentenced to 99 years in a Texas Department of Criminal Justice prison.

Harris has a history of weapons offenses and in 2011, was arrested for a probation violation on federal charges. In 2015 and 2018, he was convicted of unlawful possession of a firearm by a felon. Harris was added to the Texas 10 Most Wanted Fugitives List on Feb. 17, 2022.

No Crime Stoppers reward will be paid.