Leaders from around the city of Houston join in solidarity for half-mile march against crime

Moriah Ballard, Digital Content Producer

HOUSTON – Elected officials and community leaders from around the city of Houston joined together on Saturday for a march to show solidarity as they work to decrease the rise in crimes around the area.

Mayor Sylvester Turner, Houston Police Department Chief Troy Finner, District Attorney Kim Ogg, District J Council Member Edward Pollard and others were seen at the march, which began at Benavidez Elementary School and ended at Burnett Bayland Park.

“Anytime we can come together to fight crime, and bring people together, I’m excited about it,” Chief Finner said. “And this is what it’s about today.”

According to officials, the greater Houston area has seen a spike in violent crime, specifically homicides, which were up 73% in January.

